Just a few short weeks ago, Enzo Maresca was celebrating becoming the first Man City manager in history to win his opening seven matches from the start of a season.

Having broken that record and taken all of the plaudits that came with it, football has a funny way of quickly delivering a dose of reality, because since then, City haven't been able to buy a win, at least not domestically.

Advertisement Advertisement

De Bruyne returns to Man City

The Champions League has offered them some recent respite, with a 3-2 win over RB Leipzig and a 5-1 win over AEK, though Maresca probably won't want reminding that he lost his only previous European game against an Italian side: Chelsea going down 2-1 to Atalanta in December 2025.

Furthermore, in his entire managerial career to date, the Italian has won just four of his 15 matches against teams from his homeland (D5, L6).

Whilst there are still three games left to play in the league stage after this one, the more points that can be amassed, the better, as it saves any last-minute embarrassment should results not go the way everyone wants.

Maresca will undoubtedly be hoping that Kevin De Bruyne's return isn't a successful one, with another three points helping to keep the Cityzens in the top eight teams.

Man City vs Napoli - Recent head-to-head results Flashscore

McTominay has never scored at the Etihad Stadium

The Belgian was directly involved in 41 goals in 72 Champions League matches when playing for Man City, and has been close to his brilliant best for the Partenopei in patches this season.

Though he's created by far the most chances (41), his pass completion rate of 81.86% is well down from his usual excellence. Compare and contrast it with Scott McTominay's 92.64% return, for example.

The Scot has also been playing well of late, and in his most recent match against Torino, he scored an 8.3 in Flashscore's Player Ratings system, earning him the Man-of-the-Match award in the process.

Scott McTominay's recent player ratings Flashscore

In fact, McTominay's battle with Elliot Anderson might well be the focal point of this match.

The Scot has never scored at the Etihad Stadium in seven attempts, and at no other stadium has he played more without scoring.

Follow Man City vs Napoli with Flashscore!

De Bruyne is still a creative force

He's also faced City the most of any Napoli player (16 games), but has only scored once against them, in the Manchester derby at Old Trafford in March 2020.

So far in 2026/27, the midfielder has attempted 84 one-on-one duels, which are the fourth most in the Napoli squad and just ahead of De Bruyne's output (79). However, McTominay's 55.95% success rate dwarves the Belgian's 43.04%.

Kevin De Bruyne's season numbers (Serie A only) Flashscore

The five fast breaks he's made to drive the team forward are a much better return than De Bruyne's one.

Both have made 20 successful layoffs during games, but De Bruyne has trumped his colleague in other areas.

718 possession passes (defined as a pass which keeps the ball under the team's control) is more than any other Napoli player, as are his chances created from open play (30) and set-pieces (11).

Anderson: the best midfielder in the Champions League

It's clear, however, that Anderson is going to target the more combative McTominay during the game, and the Englishman has been brilliant for his side in 26/27.

In the Champions League, he has won the most one-on-one duels (24) and recovered possession on the most occasions (22), as well as having 130 high-intensity pressures, which is also best-in-class.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha is the only player in the competition to have initiated more shot-ending sequences of play (nine) than Anderson's eight, adding further weight to the City man's importance.

Of course, the game will be settled by goals, and to that end, Erling Haaland will be looking to make some more Champions League history on Tuesday.

Haaland looking to score for fifth straight UCL game

Were he to find the net again, it would be the fifth straight Champions League game he's scored in, and the fourth time in his career. To give context, only Cristiano Ronaldo (five times) has done so on more occasions in the competition.

Given that the visitors are way down in 27th position in the table before kick-off, it's clear how much a win would mean for the Italians, who surely cannot countenance not being in Europe at all, even if they don't make the final stages of the UCL.

From the highs of a recent Scudetto victory, being dumped out of Europe altogether would be the ultimate comedown, and it'll certainly put a damper on Napoli's season.