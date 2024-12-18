Tribal Football
Napoli ponder testing Villa resolve with Duran offer

Ansser Sadiq
Napoli ponder testing Villa resolve with Duran offer
Napoli ponder testing Villa resolve with Duran offerAction Plus
Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran could be in line for a move to the Italian Serie A in the summer.

The Colombian has been enjoying an outstanding season for the Midlands club this term.

Duran has already made himself a name as a super sub, while also having an impact as a starter recently.

Per Il Mattino, Naples-based team Napoli are seriously considering putting in a bid for him.

They are speaking with the Colombian striker's representatives about a summer move.

They want a new striker to play alongside Romelu Lukaku next season and think Duran is the ideal fit.

 

