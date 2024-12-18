Napoli ponder testing Villa resolve with Duran offer

Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran could be in line for a move to the Italian Serie A in the summer.

The Colombian has been enjoying an outstanding season for the Midlands club this term.

Duran has already made himself a name as a super sub, while also having an impact as a starter recently.

Per Il Mattino, Naples-based team Napoli are seriously considering putting in a bid for him.

They are speaking with the Colombian striker's representatives about a summer move.

They want a new striker to play alongside Romelu Lukaku next season and think Duran is the ideal fit.

