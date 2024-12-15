Tribal Football
Juventus chief Giuntoli makes clear Luiz sale stand
Juventus sports chief Cristiano Giuntoli insists Douglas Luiz isn't for sale.

The summer arrival from Aston Villa has been linked with a return to the Premier League in January after a difficult start to his Serie A career.

But Giuntoli told DAZN: "He, like Danilo, arrived out of shape for the Copa America and struggled a bit at the beginning.

"When he was better he played some games as a starter not as bad as he is portrayed, then he got injured.

"Two months have passed, in football you can quickly burn out everyone, but he is a boy of great quality and we are waiting for him."

 

