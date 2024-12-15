Juventus chief Giuntoli makes clear Luiz sale stand

Juventus sports chief Cristiano Giuntoli insists Douglas Luiz isn't for sale.

The summer arrival from Aston Villa has been linked with a return to the Premier League in January after a difficult start to his Serie A career.

But Giuntoli told DAZN: "He, like Danilo, arrived out of shape for the Copa America and struggled a bit at the beginning.

"When he was better he played some games as a starter not as bad as he is portrayed, then he got injured.

"Two months have passed, in football you can quickly burn out everyone, but he is a boy of great quality and we are waiting for him."

