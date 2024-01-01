Napoli No2 Stellini details striker signing plans

Napoli assistant coach Cristian Stellini has detailed their plans for a new striker signing.

While not declaring a need to replace Victor Osimhen, Stellini discussed what type of striker would be needed by coach Antonio Conte.

He told fans from their preseason camp: “I would choose a striker with strong physical presence, very much like Victor.

“He should have multiple different skills, with characteristics meaning he can both score goals and get the best out of his teammates in attack too.”

Osimhen is being linked with PSG this week.