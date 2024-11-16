Napoli midfielder McTominay: Man Utd now in my past

Tribal Football
Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay says he's put Manchester United in his past.

McTominay admits he doesn't bother with calls from United fans that he's now badly missed.

"I don’t read the newspapers or social media,” the Scotland international told The Times.

“That’s something I stay well away from. There’s no reason for me to pay attention to that. The past is the past.

"I’m enjoying my football and just want to do everything in my powers to push my team higher up the table and do my best for my manager in Italy as well.”

