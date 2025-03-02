Napoli coach Conte admits "some disappointment" after Inter Milan draw

Napoli coach Antonio Conte admitted disappointment after their 1-1 draw with Inter Milan on Saturday night.

Fede Dimarco had Inter ahead before Philip Billing struck a late Napoli equaliser.

Advertisement Advertisement

“There is some disappointment, because we had a very good performance against a truly strong opponent. Inter are a tank built over the years to challenge for the Scudetto and they are now the team to beat,” Conte told DAZN.

“Having played this well against them and Juventus must show us that even with difficulty, missing important players, we can have our say with organisation, focus and intelligence. This just adds to the regrets for the second half against Como, where we lacked determination and hunger.

“If we always show this determination, then we’ll be right up there to the end of the season. We’ll be like cats, hanging on with our claws.”

On Romelu Lukaku drawing a blank, Conte also said: “I thought this was Romelu’s best performance since he came to Napoli. If he dominates, then so do we. This season he has struggled a little, but he made his mark today in attack, we all played with great courage and I told the lads to press high without fear of leaving one-on-one situations, because if you let Inter play, they will cause you problems.

“We had a great performance, we certainly deserved more than a point, but this is a match that can give us belief. After seven months of this journey, we are starting to understand there is something good here and we can make life difficult for anyone against Napoli.”