Napoli, Marseille alerted as Juventus coach Motta admits Danilo out of plans

Carlos Volcano
Juventus coach Thiago Motta has confirmed captain Danilo has been transfer-listed.

The Brazilian veteran is not with the squad for the Supercoppa Italiana tournament in Saudi Arabia this week.

Asked ahead of tonight's semifinal with AC Milan about Danilo's absence, Motta said: "We were clear, it's a decision made for everyone's good, including his."

TMW says Danilo now expects to be granted a free transfer after Juve's decision. 

The defender is a target for Napoli and Olympique Marseille this month.

