Napoli learn Man Utd terms for Zirkzee departure
Napoli have asked Manchester United about a price for Josh Zirkzee.

Napoli want an attacking signing lined up in the event Khvicha Kvaratskhelia departs this month.

TMW says Napoli are interested in former Bologna striker Zirkzee, though have been warned United are only interested in a straight sale.

They are also determined not to sell for a loss, having splashed out €40m plus agent commissions on the Dutchman.

Juventus are also in contact, though like Napoli would prefer a loan-to-buy arrangement.

