Al-Hilal make improved €50m Victor Osimhen contract offer

Al-Hilal are refusing to give up on the signing of Napoli forward Victor Osimhen and have offered a massive €50 million to try and convince him.

Osimhen, 26, has reportedly turned down several offer from the Saudi Pro League club, preferring to remain in Europe for the foreseeable future.

Man United, Chelsea, and Galatasaray, are all said to be interested in the striker, although his wage demands appear to be making a deal difficult.

Al-Hilal don’t appear to have such reservations, however, and have reportedly offered Osimhen a yearly salary of €50m.

The Nigeria international was offered €30m by the Saudi club previously and it remains to be seen whether the extra cash will sway his decision or not.