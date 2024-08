Napoli jump ahead of Fulham in battle for Man Utd midfielder McTominay

Napoli have reached personal terms with Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

The Scotland international is a target for Napoli and Fulham.

And Il Corriere dello Sport says Napoli have made a major move for McTominay.

Contract terms have now been struck between McTominay and the Azzurri, which were hammered 3-0 by Hellas Verona in yesterday's Serie A opener.

Fulham, meanwhile, have tabled an improved offer for the midfielder over the weekend.