Hurzeler to replace Carrick? Man Utd board interested in Brighton manager after poor form

Brighton's Fabian Hurzeler could replace Michael Carrick as Manchester United manager, according to reports this week.

United have matched their joint-worst start to a Premier League season at this stage after picking up 5 points from the first five Premier League game under Carrick.

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A 1-1 draw against Fulham before the start of the international break has sparked rumours that the former United midfielder could be replaced if the club’s form does not improve.

Hurzeler to replace Carrick?

Speaking to Football Insider, former United chief scout Mick Brown has suggested that the board are eyeing Hurzeler as a swift replacement for Carrick as the Seagulls continue to impress, sitting 9 places above United.

"Any top club in the Premier League, or in the world, who need a new manager will be looking at Hurzeler," Brown told Football Insider.

"He's done a fantastic job with Brighton to get them where they have been over the last couple of years, and he's doing well again this year, they're now up to third in the table.

"So I have no doubt that some of these top clubs are very keen on him, and I'm told that obviously includes the likes of Man United and Tottenham.

"I would be surprised if it was something they were looking to do in the immediate future, I don't think either club wants to have a change of manager this early in the season.

"But if they do decide to pull the trigger, Hurzeler is going to be high on their lists, because he's always spoken about very highly in these circles.

"After what he's doing with Brighton this season, it might be difficult to get him out of there because they're very happy with him and it seems like he's happy there.

"But if a top club comes calling they might be able to test Brighton's resolve and potentially lure him away."

Carrick only signed a permanent deal until 2028 and if United were to let him go, it wouldn't cost the side a ton of money to do so.

United next face bottom of the table Tottenham after the international break, a game which both Carrick and Roberto De Zerbi cannot lose as each of them face the sack following poor starts.