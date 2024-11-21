Napoli hero Zola: McTominay among signings of the summer

Tribal Football
Napoli hero Gianfranco Zola is delighted seeing Scott McTominay thrive in Italy.

Zola is convinced Manchester United fans are still baffled by the decision to sell the midifelder in August.

“He is among the best signings of the last summer,” Zola told Il Corriere dello Sport.

“Here in England, they can’t understand how Man United could let him go. Perhaps it was a decision tied to the Financial Fair Play, but they haven’t digested it.”

Napoli and McTominay are currently top of the Serie A table after 12 games.

 

