Man Utd decide to go higher for Lecce wing-back Dorgu

Manchester United are ready to make a new offer for Lecce wing-back Patrick Dorgu.

The Denmark international was the subject of an offer from United of €25m last week, which was turned down.

United are ready to try again with a bid closer to €35m for Dorgu.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs is reporting: "Manchester United are optimistic a deal can be reached with Lecce for Patrick Dorgu for under €40m.

"Club-to-club negotiations continued today. Napoli not to be discounted, but Dorgu keen on a move to Old Trafford."