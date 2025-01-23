Man Utd willing to sell Garnacho to help fuel summer spending spree

Manchester United are willing to sell an academy star to fund a spending spree.

The Red Devils know they have to revamp manager Ruben Amorim’s squad to suit his formation.

The Portuguese coach uses a 3-4-3 formation, while United have usually played with a back four.

Per The Express, United are hoping to fund a spending spree next summer by selling Alejandro Garnacho.

If they can secure £60M for the forward, likely from Napoli or Chelsea, they can spend three times as much.

That is due to how the sale would be classified by league PSR, which gives higher values to homegrown players as they have no book value as incomings.