Napoli defender Di Lorenzo happy Lukaku already off the mark in victory

Napoli defender Giovanni di Lorenzo was delighted with victory over Parma.

Napoli won 2-1, with their winner coming from Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa on 96 minutes.

Di Lorenzo said,  "It's also nice to win like this, in the last minute, it was an important victory that the team wanted at all costs. It was a difficult match because Parma has characteristics that can cause you problems: we are happy with the victory."

On Lukaku, who made a goalscoring debut, Di Lorenzo said: "Romelu arrived two days ago and immediately made himself available to the group. He has personality, he is a good boy: he brings his experience and his depth and can only do well in this group.

"We welcomed him very well and today he scored a great goal: we are all happy to have him on our side."

