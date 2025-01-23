Napoli coach Conte prepares for Juventus reunion: Look at where we were last season

Napoli coach Antonio Conte says he'll be ready for Saturday's clash against former club Juventus.

Conte is a former Juve coach and player and reflected today on his time with the Bianconeri.

14 years ago you arrived at Juve. Is Conte better today?

"I arrived in '91. As a coach? Yes, 14 years, well I spent a large part of my footballing life there and it was a great experience, a great lesson from all points of view. I try to be better not only compared to those years, but also compared to 24 hours ago, we have the duty to improve every day, compared to yesterday, two months ago...

"I feel much more complete, I'm also 55 years old, important experiences abroad too, as a coach, important clubs, it's inevitable that in your journey you treasure and if you want to stay in the slipstream you always have to study, have an evolution compared to yesterday, compared to the psychology to manage the group, the human relationships with the people of the club, managers, presidents, you must never feel satisfied and always seek excellence. The great passion leads me to do it because it burns energy."

You always said that Napoli had to be a nuisance, but what is missing to be more than a nuisance?

"We need to take the path, continue what we started, we can't think that we are already at the end after 6 months, it means not giving real value to time, to work. We need to wait and continue this path hoping that it will be as long as possible, it means working together for longer.

"What is missing? There are some things missing, I'm not here to underline, we are at the beginning. Even so far we have gone fast, you can't get up from one day to the next and say that you are ready to win. Having said that, we are working to optimize everything and bring out the best. It will be because of the experience I have, but I want to always be cautious because I know that we need other steps. Then everyone can say what they want, but they are subjective, I know from the inside that important steps are needed to say we are there."

+12 on Juventus since the first leg, that is in 16 games and +13 total. Demerits of Juve that does not take off or merits of Napoli?

"Juventus is undefeated in 21 games, no team has managed to beat them, so all these demerits do not exist. Many draws could have been victories and this gap was created, let's not forget that last year we arrived 18-20 points from Juventus, we forget the gaps compared to Juve, Milan and Atalanta. Every now and then let's remember it, it's important. The gap compared to last year today we have all forgotten."