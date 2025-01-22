Flachi rates Napoli ahead of Inter Milan in title race

Former Sampdoria striker Flavio Flachi rates Napoli as Scudetto favourites.

Flachi says the title race will be between Napoli and Inter Milan.

He told Radio TMW: "Inter is a team that plays by heart and has the experience to win. They are a group, they know each other well and there is quality.

"(Antonio) Conte? Because Napoli went to Bergamo and played a great game in the most important match. If you go there, play well and win, you get even more enthusiasm. Conte is a winner and brings out those motivations that another cannot give you.

"For the performance in Bergamo I'd say Napoli (will win Serie A), they gave an important signal. Napoli is already a group, they lost their strongest and most creative player but nothing has changed in terms of mentality. Whoever plays, plays well."