Napoli coach Conte pleased with matchwinner Raspadori: He made difference

Napoli coach Antonio Conte admitted relief after their 1-0 win against Venezia.

Romelu Lukaku had a penalty saved before Giacomo Raspadori struck a late winner for the Azzurri.

“I am working with Raspadori to make him into an attacking midfielder. When games are tactically blocked, he can provide an important alternative for us,” Conte told DAZN.

“He trains in a very professional way, is involved in the project and we need to find more goals, that is without doubt. There aren’t many goals in the individual players, so we are trying to find new solutions.

“The lad feels totally within the role and inevitably he has a more attacking approach to it, especially when joined by Neres and Lukaku.”

Conte also said, “It’s a shame we got to the final 10 minutes still on 0-0, but it felt like the game was cursed. We dominated possession, had 25 shots on goal, missed a penalty and hit the post, I wouldn’t have been surprised if we had even lost it with those circumstances,” continued the coach.

“Venezia did well, they had a surprising approach with Pohjanpalo on the bench, focusing instead on defending and counter-attacking. They had two very fast forwards who could’ve caused us problems and Alex Meret did well too to keep them out.

“I am pleased, because the team is improving, but if we can score a few more goals then we’d all be more relaxed and avoid a few heart attacks in the closing stages.”