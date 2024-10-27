Conte happy with Napoli players for victory over Lecce

Napoli coach Antonio Conte praised his players for their battling win against Lecce on Saturday.

Giovanni di Lorenzo scored midway through the second-half for Napoli's 1-0 victory.

“I have little to reproach the team for today. We had 65 per cent possession, had 24 shots on goal and 16 corner kicks. Lecce did very well to defend in an organised manner, but undoubtedly we attacked them,” Conte told DAZN.

“When you attack and do not break the deadlock, inevitably a little frustration and anxiety sets in. In fact, I had to calm the lads down, because I was convinced that sooner or later we would break through.

“Those of us who have played football, we’d all like to take the lead early, but we know you have to show patience, pass the ball and create the chances to score a goal.

“Lecce’s 6-0 defeat to Fiorentina was an incident after going down to 10 men, they played well against Udinese, Milan and Inter. This is a team with quality and can hurt you on the counter-attack with Krstovic and Banda, so we did well not to allow them much.”