Lecce coach Gotti on Napoli defeat: We cannot accept losing honourably

Lecce coach Luca Gotti says it's not enough to "lose honourably" after defeat to Napoli on Saturday.

Giovanni di Lorenzo scored midway through the second-half for Napoli's 1-0 win.

Gotti later said: "I saw a solid team, both in football terms and in the desire to react to the situation that has been created. We want to emerge from this moment well and quickly.

“This is one of the few times I’ve had (Lameck) Banda available with decent fitness. I actually kept him on 10 minutes longer than he could manage today, but if he’s fit then it goes without saying he’s in the starting line-up,” assured Gotti.

“During this period of the campaign, we have really struggled to convert our scoring opportunities and having Banda back should help, as we wanted to cause problems for Napoli on the counter.”

Gotti continued: “I have too many Serie A games under my belt to be happy with losing honourably. Obviously, it’s very different to last week against Fiorentina and I will take the attitude of the team, both and after Napoli scored, as we tried to react and get the game back on level terms.

“It can only be valuable if we can show consistency and keep that going in future.”