Di Lorenzo happy being Napoli matchwinner against Lecce

Carlos Volcano
Napoli defender Giovanni di Lorenzo was happy proving the matchwinner against Lecce.

The defender scored the only goal of the game on Saturday to keep Napoli top of the Serie A table.

He said afterwards: "I'm very sorry for the first disallowed one, but I'm happy to have scored another one, because it was a match too important for us. We tried in many ways, in the end we scored.

"The ambition is to always play to win, we have done it in all the games. These are the games that are easy on paper, but in reality they are not. All the teams must be faced, but then what counts is what we do.

"In the meantime, let's rest."

