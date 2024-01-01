Tribal Football
Most Read
Euro giants already circling Marseille for Greenwood as Man Utd rub hands
Liverpool boss Slot makes clear Zubimendi stand after Gravenberch change
Getafe coach Bordalas slams Pellegrini: Not first time he's said that about us!
Man Utd made serious push for PSG-owned Simons, but...

Napoli coach Conte happy with new midfield for Juventus draw

Napoli coach Conte happy with new midfield for Juventus draw
Napoli coach Conte happy with new midfield for Juventus drawAction Plus
Napoli coach Antonio Conte was pleased with their 0-0 draw at Juventus.

Conte praised his new midfield after the stalemate.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“The idea came to me because on the last day of the transfer market we got McTominay and Gilmour, plus brought Folorunsho back into the squad. The midfield then became a pretty strong group of players and we had to make the most of that,” Conte told DAZN.

“We had already started working on it last week against Cagliari, alternating between the systems, and 3-4-2-1 will be useful, but I also concentrated on this tactic. It fits this team, they can do it, let’s say I was a little concerned about our defending with this approach, but we did very well.

“Instead, we can do better upfront with the channels to get those one-on-one situations. I realise the difficulty of getting a draw away to Juventus, a team that was 18 points away from Napoli last season. I had asked for consistency and it was a good performance in terms of focus, but we can and must do better when we have the ball, as there were some favourable situations.”

Conte also said: “In all honesty, if I had been trying to neutralise Juve, we’d have kept with the 3-4-2-1 formation. A good coach adapts to the qualities of his own players and lets them develop their ideas. If we had wanted to be more defensive, we’d have had five defenders, but the idea was not to allow Juve to dominate the initiative.”

Mentions
Serie AJuventusNapoli
Related Articles
Ex-Juventus president Cobolli Gigli: I worry about Napoli with Conte in charge
AC Milan legend Maldini: Serie A deserves greater respect
Conte: Both Napoli and Juventus are teams in transition