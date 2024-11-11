Napoli coach Conte fumes after Inter Milan draw: We want honesty!

Napoli coach Antonio Conte was left frustrated after their 1-1 draw at Inter Milan.

Scott McTominay struck for Napoli before Hakan Calhanoglu equalised just ahead of the break.

Conte was angry with the match officials during the game.

Is this evening worth more the point to get back first or the reaction after the defeat against Atalanta?

"We estimate that it may be that you lose at home with Atalanta, win at the Stuttgart house that had beaten Juventus: we have not lost against a weak team, but a team that makes the Champions League unlike us. Then it could have been better or worse, but it is relative. Today we had a good game in terms of application, intensity, pressure, to accept the duels, against a team like Inter.

"We made some fairly elementary outgoing mistakes: we work a lot, sooner or later this job will have to come out, today we have made some easy steps wrong. I understand that playing San Siro against Inter is not easy, but those who work with me know very well that I always try to find something to try to improve ourselves. But I'm very happy because,in three trips against three tops like Juventus, Inter and Milan we go out with five points, despite the decision of the penalty someone tried to create something that bothered me a lot."

What bothered you?

"It bothered me to be told that, on a non-existent whistle, the VAR cannot intervene. If there is an error, it must intervene, instead a protocol is being created that leads to dietrologies: Kvaratskhelia pushed, sensational foul and I hear that the VAR cannot intervene because it is up to the referee. If there is an error you must intervene and correct, or at least call the referee on the monitor: if he then confirms the choice, I am the first to defend him. Otherwise, bad thoughts are created and I don't want to have any, I want intellectual honesty."

Napoli very solid after twelve days, is this the most important fact?

"In other games we had missed Politano, today he was tall and we defended four, against an attack on five. Several people asked me why I lowered Politano, today I left him tall and we found good solidity anyway. It is important because, if you don't score, at least draws. If you then score, you also get the three points.

"We must continue to work, trying to do more and more: compared to other teams that have been working with the coach for some time, we are well advanced. But today I am angry about this VAR thing, not about the decision: being told that it cannot intervene I take it as a mockery. I say for all coaches, not just for me. But who made this protocol: if there is an error, the VAR must intervene, for or against Napoli.

"We are all p***ed off for these doubts that create dietrologies: I want to be calm on the bench, otherwise I take warnings or expulsions. Today I saw that I was listed at 4, incredible. If I agreed ... but incredible."

In these meetings with the referees, can't you clarify it once and for all?

"But who put it this protocol? It seems to me put in order to create confusion. The VAR for me is a beautiful tool, it allows you to feel comfortable: it gets angry at times, then you go to see and you calm down. But because it must intervene when it is convenient: if there is an error, it must intervene.

"Call the referee, then maybe today Mariani went to see and confirmed the rigor: I would have accepted it. But so no. Do we risk losing the game because in this case the protocol says that the VAR cannot intervene? Let's take it off I'm protocol, let's take away the alibis. I want honesty."