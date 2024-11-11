Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: Napoli draw a great game

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was happy with his players after their 1-1 draw with Napoli.

Scott McTominay struck for Napoli before Hakan Calhanoglu equalised just ahead of the break.

Advertisement Advertisement

Afterwards, Inzaghi said he was pleased with his players' efforts.

What evaluation does it give of the result?

"We had a great game, the boys were so good. I congratulated him, we had an intense race against a strong opponent, who proved it even tonight. We went on growing, we didn't grant anything, we went back to balance and then in the second half we went into total domination.

"As a coach I have to separate the result from the performance and, considering what was spent on Wednesday against Arsenal, I congratulate the team."

What can make a difference in such a tight title race?

"We must keep the continuity of the last ten games, because eight wins and two draws ... In these sixteen games we missed one and lost it, the others were done well and the boys were good, because we had no deep rotations. Tonight's game comforts me a lot."

What changes in the defensive application between the Champions League and the league?

"Tonight on the corner we had to be more careful, it was a ball deflected and we had to be more careful. But the team remained focused for 90 minutes, it is clear that on that occasion we had to be more careful."

Antonio Conte is angry with the referee and said that all of you coaches are angry with the VAR protocol.

"I have nothing to comment on, I think Antonio spoke on his own. Sometimes we have, sometimes we take off: we must all try to help these referees, I first. When I have taken the admonition, it may happen that a referee may be wrong and we all have to give him a hand. They are all intense games, decided by episodes and we must try to help the referees."

Tight at the top of the table:

"There are teams that have strengthened, continuity will be needed and we must try not to have injuries as in the last period. Now we hope that the boys can return to the national teams in the best way, after the stop we will also find Carlos Augusto who has missed us so much."