Napoli remain top of Serie A after tense draw with champions Inter

Napoli stayed top of Serie A (SA) as they drew 1-1 with defending champions Inter Milan at the San Siro, extending their unbeaten run at the iconic stadium to five matches.

Coming into this clash on the back of a nine-game streak without defeat in all competitions - eight of which were wins - and an impressive 1-0 victory over Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League, Inter knew a win would take them to the top of Serie A going into the international break.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, in a first half of few clear-cut chances, it was the visitors and league leaders who took the lead.

Scott McTominay has already developed into something of a fan favourite since his arrival in Naples from Manchester United, and he was the hero here once again, tapping in from close range after Amir Rrahmani had flicked on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s corner midway through the half.

It took the Nerazzurri until five minutes before the break to threaten Alex Meret between the Napoli sticks, but not long after the Italian goalkeeper did well to keep out Francesco Acerbi’s attempt, he was picking the ball out of the net.

Hakan Calhanoglu scored the only goal of the game against Arsenal, and he was on target again here, firing into the top corner from outside the area with a fierce strike. Meret did get a hand to it, but the swerve and power of the Turkey international’s effort meant he could not prevent it from going in.

After the interval, both teams were clearly eager to push on for victory. Inter left-back Federico Dimarco had the first opportunity of the second period, striking the post with a low drive within 10 minutes of the restart, and the 27-year-old tested Meret midway through the second period as well. Inter then had a fantastic opportunity to move in front when Denzel Dumfries was fouled by Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa in the box.

Calhanoglu scoring penalties has become something of a certainty since his move to Italy, having scored each of his previous 19 attempts. However, that sequence came to an end as he struck the post to the shock of the Inter faithful.

Nicolo Barella was next to try his luck, but Meret was once again equal to his attempt. If anyone was going to grab a winner, it looked as though it would be the hosts, yet they were ultimately unable to make their superiority count.

The result means Inter stay a point adrift of the Partenopei, and given how tight Serie A currently is - just two points separate first and sixth place - that Calhanoglu miss could prove costly.

Antonio Conte and his side, meanwhile, will be pleased to escape with a share of the spoils, even if they are now without a win in two games.

Check out the match stats here