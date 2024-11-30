Napoli coach Conte delighted with Kvaratskhelia's "determination and desire"

Napoli coach Antonio Conte says he's happy with the form of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Napoli and the player's camp are currently in new contract talks.

Conte said, “Khvicha is growing massively in terms of determination and desire.

:He was disappointed because he had two good chances to score (against Roma) and help us a bit more in managing the final stages, but he is a guy who really wants to grow, he is only 23.”

Conte added: “What I say to you and what I say to the boys is that the opposing team will never arrive after you. We have to improve significantly, in the final third, in our decision making, in our quality, the way we attack, our nastiness.

“We have been working on it for a while and this is an aspect we have to improve. But after every training session, I’m always pleased with the boys’ application. They always give 200%.”

