Tribal Football
Most Read
AGREED? Salah and Liverpool settle on compromise
Man Utd in crisis: Ten Hag? Now Ashworth? If this were the Glazers...
Osimhen set to disappoint Chelsea, PSG with favoured club choice
Mbappe talks up "unbelievable" Bellingham after Real Madrid win at Girona

Napoli coach Conte calm after Lazio setback: I'm not disappointed nor unhappy

Carlos Volcano
Napoli coach Conte calm after Lazio setback: I'm not disappointed nor unhappy
Napoli coach Conte calm after Lazio setback: I'm not disappointed nor unhappyAction Plus
Napoli coach Antonio Conte urged calm after defeat to Lazio on Sunday.

The 1-0 reverse saw Napoli surrender the Serie A lead to Atalanta.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Conte said afterwards: “I think this match clearly showed that we are on the right track, because our idea of football is to be aggressive, take the initiative and try to create dangerous situations when in possession.

“We certainly need to improve on our crosses and final ball, this is not the first time we’ve spent a lot of time in the opposition final third and didn’t make more of that.”

Conte also insisted: “I am definitely not disappointed with the performance, because the lads gave their all, showed spirit, determination and were up against a very good Lazio side. They are not up there as a fluke in Serie A and Europe.

“I am not disappointed or unhappy. I know we are on the right track and inevitably there will be some bumps in that road, there will be again in future, but I saw a team that is aggressive, wants to control the game and what we need is more quality in the final third.”

Mentions
Serie ANapoliLazio
Related Articles
Isaksen scores winner as Lazio defeat fellow title challengers Napoli
Napoli president De Laurentiis backs Conte over Coppa selection
Napoli coach Conte rejects selection criticism after Coppa defeat at Lazio