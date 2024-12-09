Napoli coach Conte calm after Lazio setback: I'm not disappointed nor unhappy

Napoli coach Antonio Conte urged calm after defeat to Lazio on Sunday.

The 1-0 reverse saw Napoli surrender the Serie A lead to Atalanta.

Advertisement Advertisement

Conte said afterwards: “I think this match clearly showed that we are on the right track, because our idea of football is to be aggressive, take the initiative and try to create dangerous situations when in possession.

“We certainly need to improve on our crosses and final ball, this is not the first time we’ve spent a lot of time in the opposition final third and didn’t make more of that.”

Conte also insisted: “I am definitely not disappointed with the performance, because the lads gave their all, showed spirit, determination and were up against a very good Lazio side. They are not up there as a fluke in Serie A and Europe.

“I am not disappointed or unhappy. I know we are on the right track and inevitably there will be some bumps in that road, there will be again in future, but I saw a team that is aggressive, wants to control the game and what we need is more quality in the final third.”