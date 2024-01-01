Tribal Football
Most Read
Pardew: I know where Brentford striker Toney wants to go
Barcelona chief Deco: Williams rejected us
CLOSER? Man Utd and PSG reach Ugarte terms
Rene Meulensteen exclusive: Man Utd buying Ugarte; finding Shaw replacement; a new role for Lisandro?

Napoli chiefs in London for Lukaku talks with Chelsea today

Napoli chiefs in London for Lukaku talks with Chelsea today
Napoli chiefs in London for Lukaku talks with Chelsea today
Napoli chiefs in London for Lukaku talks with Chelsea todayAction Plus
Napoli chiefs are in London today for talks with Chelsea over Romelu Lukaku.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says the two clubs are now haggling over a final fee for the Belgium international.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Romano is reporting: "Napoli will meet Chelsea today in London as they want to get Romelu Lukaku deal done even before finding a solution to sell Victor Osimhen.

"Official bid sent on Monday, not accepted but being discussed with terms and conditions... as Napoli want to get it done."

New Napoli coach Antonio Conte has made a request for Lukaku, with the pair having won the Scudetto together with Inter Milan.

Mentions
Serie ALukaku RomeluNapoliChelseaPremier League
Related Articles
Villa outbid Napoli for Lukaku, but...
Napoli confident of Lukaku price with Chelsea; Osimhen sale remains option
Sabatini backing Napoli push for Chelsea striker Lukaku