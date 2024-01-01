Napoli chiefs in London for Lukaku talks with Chelsea today

Napoli chiefs are in London today for talks with Chelsea over Romelu Lukaku.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano says the two clubs are now haggling over a final fee for the Belgium international.

Romano is reporting: "Napoli will meet Chelsea today in London as they want to get Romelu Lukaku deal done even before finding a solution to sell Victor Osimhen.

"Official bid sent on Monday, not accepted but being discussed with terms and conditions... as Napoli want to get it done."

New Napoli coach Antonio Conte has made a request for Lukaku, with the pair having won the Scudetto together with Inter Milan.