Napoli chief Manna: Now is time for Gilmour to show his value

Napoli chief Giovanni Manna says Billy Gilmour is ready for Empoli today.

The former Brighton midfielder will step in for Stanislav Lobotka today.

Advertisement Advertisement

Manna told DAZN: "I have the advantage of having a great coach who keeps everyone on their toes, our job is to support them.

"Whether Gilmour or Lobotka play, they are two players of substance, we know how important Stanislav is, Billy was waiting for this moment and now it's up to him to show his value."

On Romelu Lukaku, he added: "Romelu is a player we are not discovering today, the human and professional level is that of a champion. We knew of this desire not to go to the national team, given that he did not do the preseason arriving late, he wants to work."