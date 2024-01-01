Conte declares: Napoli must match Empoli players' sacrifice; this is Billy's chance!

Antonio Conte admits he has concerns about the hype swirling around his Napoli team as they lead the Serie A table.

Conte spoke to the press today at the Castel Volturno technical centre ahead of Sunday's clash with Empoli.

Where is your Napoli now?

"We are with the work in progress sign, it can't be otherwise after only three months otherwise we would all underestimate a bit the path that needs to be taken in a reconstruction phase like ours. However, there is certainly the satisfaction of the work, we are working hard and well, with a group of guys who want to work and this is what matters most.

"I have a group available, there is a desire to take this path and in difficult moments we will all have to be strong, when things are going well it is much easier for everyone, but I know well that during this path there will be moments in which it will matter to be strong in mind, in heart, as a person."

How are you getting out of this break? Can you update us on the unavailable players?

"We're getting out of it... I felt too much excitement, luckily we're back playing. There's been 15 days of exaggerated excitement, only 7 days have passed. We're happy to start again from that position, but we know very well that the standings are short, 4 points contain a lot of areas and we'll have to be good at starting again in the right way.

"The break brought us some problems, Lobotka came back with a problem with his flexor, it's not a very serious problem but we need to deal with it and recover, it's inevitably a shame because he was performing at very high levels, at the same time it will be an opportunity to see Gilmour, I've said several times that he was one of those I was penalizing the most watching the training sessions, we're calm and I've always said that to build strong and long-lasting teams to compete in these 3 years you need to be good at filling the boxes with double starters.

"We've just started. Behind Lobo there's definitely a strong one, it's a shame, we hope he recovers as soon as possible, but great faith in Billy who gives guarantees."

Empoli has the second best defence in the championship. Have you studied anything in particular to break it down?

"We are talking about a team that suffered its only defeat before the break, in the final minutes and on a difficult pitch, against Lazio at the Olimpico. They are very well organized, they have interesting players, we know very well that president Corsi is far-sighted, he has been in football for many years and has created something sustainable and always creates difficulties for the opponents.

"Historically I have read that Empoli has always been a difficult pitch, history must be respected, but we must be ready to write more, we know it will be difficult because of their strength. They have a good coach who is also a friend of mine, in addition to being a professional he is also a good person and I am happy that he is getting satisfaction. We will have to be careful. I have also read statements from some players who talk about organization and spirit of sacrifice and we will have to have even more spirit to get a result on a difficult pitch."

After these 5 games will you have a clearer picture?

"Those who know me know very well that I don't look beyond the first game, I try to convey this to everyone who works with me. We have Empoli who are causing difficulties for all the teams, we will have to be very careful. Those who look from the outside are much more superficial, easy in saying that the next two are within reach and then there will be three more challenging ones.

"Every game must be played, the next one is the one of a lifetime, we think game by game, you don't win on paper, but there is the green pitch, the referee, the fans, and we have to show that day that we deserve the 3 points. Then the next one will come. It would be foolish to think long term, every game is difficult! All the ones we have played and with Empoli it will be difficult. At the break we will take stock, but when the break comes, when it will come! Today we direct our destiny."

How do you feel this pressure after having led the teams of the north, in Naples where you won after 33 years?

"I live it as a responsibility, my precise responsibility is to bring Naples back to building a solid team that can have the ambition to fight for something important every year. I feel this pressure, but then I understand... I like living in the city and when they discover you under the hat and glasses they tell you 'mister, the Scudetto' and I answer 'patience', victories are built, they are not invented, it can happen that you suddenly invent them, but what I feel like guaranteeing is to rebuild solid foundations that can last over time. For the rest I say patience, knowing that the objective is to make the Neapolitan people proud."

Does your Napoli now know how to get its hands dirty as you asked?

"Winning teams are able to be beautiful and get their clothes dirty, to be chameleonic, to understand the game, the day, there are sometimes days when for many reasons... I was a footballer, and there can be a bad day. Even there you have to manage things. That's why I say to build solid foundations and when it's downhill we're all happy, but you have to be even better when the games are uphill and recognize games like Empoli where you will have to suffer.

"Those who are not used to and ready to suffer cannot think of being a winner, suffering is part of victory, it makes you stronger, resilience makes the journey easier. Precisely in these games the spirit of sacrifice, according to the Empoli players, becomes an important weapon for them. I will not tolerate a spirit of sacrifice inferior to that of Empoli."

Since 2022, Napoli has not played a game with Lobotka unavailable. With Gilmour, how does Napoli change?

"I train all the guys in both phases, in the build-up, we are not unprepared. Billy knows what he has to do, he doesn't train just in these two days, but from the start, as an organization he changes little, the characteristics are very similar. If Gilmour hadn't been there, it would have been different, we would have had someone physically stronger but less qualitative or with less personality in playing it, but a strong and ambitious team must over time, you can't do it straight away, find replacements. In the case of Lobo, he is a particular, unique player, so the choice of Billy was considered, we were good and above all he wanted to come. But nothing will change as an organization."

How is Olivera?

"He's back, he had his first training session with us today, but he's a bit tired. Every time he takes three planes, we know when he leaves and not when he comes back (laughs, ed.), he's a guy who played the second match, the trip was long, tomorrow we'll evaluate but we have the possibility of having valid alternatives like behind Lobotka."

Neres easier starter for Kvara than for Politano for balance?

"A month after the two breaks since his arrival, seeing him today is another player. When you know you have to leave it's a bit like Romelu, you want to train but your head is a bit elsewhere. Today David is a player who puts me in difficulty, I don't deny it. Seeing some situations at the moment the dilemma is with Kvicha for characteristics, offensive qualities, also predisposition to sacrifice even without the ball. Balance is the basis of everything.

"Today, compared to a month ago, David makes me feel stronger. He would be ready to play from the start, without a doubt, creating these situations will be our goal in the future. We have just started the reconstruction, there is a need for healthy competition, everyone knows that there is someone behind who pushes and if I have a bit of a stomach ache there is someone behind ready to take the place. This is if we want to bring Napoli back to bother the usual notes, it is the commitment I made with the president and the city."

On Meret's recovery?

"Alex is close to returning, but there were too many risks for Empoli. I don't see the reason to risk it, Caprile is doing well, he shows that we can count on him, why rush his return? We can manage with more tranquility, he will be ready for the next one. Caprile is reliable for Napoli."

On Lukaku after the break?

"He feels a lot of responsibility, perhaps too much since he arrived. He is concentrated, focused, every now and then I tell him 'do what you know how to do', he shifts the balance, I have always said, in every situation, even numerically what kind of player he is and what he can do. He is starting to feel good physically, mentally, he must have a free mind, the responsibility is all mine. He must stay calm and do what he knows how to do, goals and assists, playing for his teammates, he is altruistic, you have seen it, perhaps too much. Then with Giovanni and others, the older ones, take on the responsibility of being a leader. But he is fine, it is important for us."