Napoli attacker Neres: We definitely have a great team, but...

Napoli attacker David Neres says he's happy to play anywhere for coach Antonio Conte.

Neres was speaking after their scratchy win against Venezia on Sunday.

He told DAZN: "It's true that I said I can play on both wings, but my favourite side is the right, as I've already said.

"However, I can adapt to playing anywhere, the important thing is to get on the pitch and give your all, the rest doesn't matter!"

On the Scudetto, Neres also stated: "We definitely have a great team, but the championship is long and competitive. We must continue to improve and grow match after match, facing each challenge step by step."

