Nainggolan: Hurts to see Roma struggling

Rajda Nainggolan admits the struggles of former club AS Roma "hurts" him.

The former Roma midfielder was speaking before tonight's derby against Lazio.

Nainggolan told Retesport: “It hurts. I had my best years in Rome, where we were always high up in the standings. Since I left, the Giallorossi team hasn’t played in the Champions League.

"I think Roma is improving but it’s still a long way off: there are a lot of points to recover and it’s not easy. It’s strange to see three coaches who think differently: (Leandro) Paredes, for example, didn’t play before and now he does, (Edoardo) Bove was launched by (Jose) Mourinho and then sold. Edoardo, given what he did in Florence, I would never have sent him away."

On Daniele de Rossi's axing, he also said: “It surprised me: it is evidence of the club’s incompetence. The club gave a 3-year contract to a coach who, that season, had done better than Mourinho by collecting many points and then the following year he was fired after 4 games. In short, it is inexplicable."