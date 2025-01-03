Lazio coach Baroni makes surprise media plea before Rome derby

Lazio coach Marco Baroni requested accurate reporting of his comments today ahead of the Rome derby against AS Roma.

Baroni was eager to avoid any controversy heading into Sunday's Olimpico blockbuster.

Request:

"I wanted to make a small premise to be totally in line with you. I kindly ask you not to attribute to me phrases or quotes that I have never said, for me communication is important and the communication I make to the team if it ever comes out I ask that it be correct, not as it has come out recently."

What are your emotions for the first derby?

"You live for these games, they are wonderful because there is all the passion in them. Not only me, but the whole team must approach this game with all the joy that there must be in playing a game like this."

How does Lazio get to this match? How will the 15-point advantage affect the game?

"I want to make a small premise, we play this match on Sunday, not two months ago. In the last five games we have had the same number of points and since Ranieri arrived they have scored double the goals, it will be a balanced challenge and for this reason even more beautiful."

Can we expect a more cautious and less aggressive Lazio?

"The team must never lose its character, when you lose your character you lose something. We know very well how dangerous and beautiful this match is, but we will have to play like Lazio against a strong opponent."

How did you see the group these days?

"They say that these are games that prepare themselves, for me they prepare all together. In this game there is the passion of an entire city, when you live with passion there is beauty. Passion also brings you pain, what I am bringing to the team is to approach with all the joy that you must have in approaching such a beautiful and wonderful game."

How do you experience your first derby and your past at Roma?

"The derby is the derby, we've been through it for a short time, it's like saying that Christmas is a day like any other. For me it isn't and neither will this derby. It will be the game that the team is in the approach and then in facing it we will need all the attention and desire that we have always put on the pitch.

"This is us and this is our nature. In my present there is a lot of Lazio, it's my way of being. I bring with me experiences that help, but I look ahead and forward at this moment there is a great opportunity, a club and an important fan base. We will be away from home on Sunday, but I assure you that we are never away from home with our fans, we feel our people inside even when they are not allowed to attend the games."