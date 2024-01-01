Musah: I know I can do more in AC Milan shirt

Yunus Musah is confident he can succeed with AC Milan.

The USA midfielder has battled for a regular start with the Rossonero.

But he says: “I am ambitious and I believe in this group: we have a strong team. If we learn things and raise the level I believe we can do great things this season.

“Second year at AC Milan? I have more experience, I know the league and the opponents better. I can control the timing of matches better.

"On the other hand, his first goal in an AC Milan shirt has not yet arrived: ‘I have to say that it’s a bit frustrating that I haven’t managed to score yet. I’m working to increase the chances of that happening in matches.”