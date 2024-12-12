Juventus goalscorer Vlahovic: I told my teammates I wasn't afraid of Man City

Dusan Vlahovic was delighted with his goal in Juventus' Champions League win against Manchester City.

Juve were worthy 2-0 winners on Wednesday night in Turin.

Vlahovic said afterwards: "All goals are important, every goal is worth a lot especially if it helps the team. I hope to score many more."

Asked about the Champions League top eight, he continued: "Of course we always believe in it, our goal is to win every match. Then it can go well or badly, but we play every match to win."

Vlahovic also said: "We spoke 2-3 days ago, I told my teammates that I wasn't afraid of the game against City because it was preparing itself. We have to improve when we play in the league and win, because at the end of the season they are fundamental.

"We are not happy with the last games, we have had many absences but it must not be an excuse because whoever is at Juventus means that they deserve to be there. We have to play with the same attitude every game."

