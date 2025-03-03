Juventus seal straightforward win over Verona to keep faint Serie A title hopes alive

Juventus kept their unlikely Serie A title bid alive with a somewhat one-sided 2-0 win over Hellas Verona at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. A goal and assist for Khéphren Thuram sealed a fifth consecutive league victory for the Old Lady, who now stand within just six points of the summit.

With the top three all dropping points over the weekend, Juventus knew they had to take this chance. And Thiago Motta’s men dominated throughout the first half, with Thuram firstly latching onto Weston McKennie’s lay-off, only to see his effort brilliantly stopped by Lorenzo Montipò.

Indeed, the USA international was in the thick of everything going forward for the Old Lady, and he thought he’d opened the scoring on 37 minutes when he nodded in from close range, but his goal was ruled out for a prior foul on the Verona goalkeeper.

Montipò was proving to be a thorn in the Juve side as he made multiple saves late on in the opening 45 minutes, denying McKennie again, before thwarting Kenan Yıldız and Manuel Locatelli.

The waves of Bianconeri attack were almost relentless, but Verona stunned the Allianz Stadium via a moment of pure magic from Tomáš Suslov in first-half injury time, as he rifled a goal of the season contender into the top corner from distance.

However, following his jubilant celebration and lap around the pitch, his moment came crashing down in cruel fashion, with the goal ruled out for a narrow offside in the build-up.

Juventus began the second half in the same manner as the first, with intense, quick attacking play. As the home side continued to probe for an opener, Montipò remained staunch in the Verona goal, as he made a brilliant stop to deny Randal Kolo Muani. That provoked Motta into ringing the changes around the hour mark.

With fresh legs on the field, the opening goal soon followed, as a brilliant spell of possession culminated with Andrea Cambiaso receiving the ball on the left flank, and his cutback towards the edge of the box was swept in by Thuram.

Significantly, he strike marked a 14th consecutive league game that Juve have netted in. And Verona had no answer to that, instead conceding a second in the 90th minute, when a quick counter ended with Teun Koopmeiners firing in from a narrow angle.

The result marks Juventus’ sixth league victory since the turn of the year, and while Motta’s men still only sit fourth in the league, they will have the opportunity to draw level with third-place Atalanta this weekend, meaning that the final 11 gameweeks are shaping up to be a tasty run-in.