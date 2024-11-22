Motta insists Juventus can handle Vlahovic absence against AC Milan

Juventus coach Thiago Motta admits Dusan Vlahovic is out of their clash with AC Milan.

However, Motta insists he can put a system together to make up the Serbia striker's absence.

How do you see the team?

"Those who stayed back did very well. We did individual training and a match with the Under 17s. Those who returned are doing very well and we are determined to play a great match."

Is there anyone who can be similar to Vlahovic?

"All my players have different characteristics, beyond the central attackers or midfielders. This is interesting because it gives us alternatives, different solutions, it will be the same tomorrow. Dusan will not be part of the group, like Gleison, Nico, Arek, Douglas, Cabal and Adzic. All the others are available to start or come on during the game and help the team.

"I don't know yet if he can return against Aston Villa, he certainly won't be there tomorrow. We hope to have him as soon as possible. I have faith in my players, they know what we have to do. I think they will do it, both defensively and offensively. We all agree, it's an obligation and not an option."

Will the direct clashes be decisive?

"I have no doubt that we will continue and give something more, always. I have no doubt that we will do it as we have done so far. Tomorrow is a beautiful match to play, everyone wants to be on the pitch. The players who can be there will give their all, I'm sorry for those who are not there now due to injury. They are trying to recover as much as possible to get back in the group and with the team. Everyone wants to play it. Tomorrow we go on the pitch to play our game."

Are you worried about all these absences? About Nico Gonzalez and Douglas Luiz?

"They are taking the time they need to stay with the team. The medical staff and the players are doing their best to get back to being available. I am focused on tomorrow's match."

Why aren't Fagioli and McKennie playing anymore?

"Because the others are doing much better, they are better and that's why they play. The others on the bench are also important. You play for 95 minutes. When they came on they helped the team. 90 or 15 minutes, everyone has to be decisive. Loca and Khéphren are fine, Fagio and Wes have to help. Or if they start they have to make sure the team works in the right way."

How will your way of attacking change?

"Injuries are part of the game. Now it's Dusan's turn too. We'll play our game by attacking together and defending together. We have to try to take the game to our side and not where it suits Milan, who are doing very well and have a very well-prepared coach. We'll try to put into practice what suits us. Let's move forward and do things the right way."

What do you think of Milan?

"They are a very strong team in transition. We have to pay a lot of attention to this, whether it is Leao, Morata, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic. On a collective level we have to understand the game situations, when to regroup and not leave spaces or depth. As always. We do not play an individual defense, then it happens during the game, but you always have to have the help of your teammate and the team in dealing with individuality."

Can you tell us about Weah's growth?

"I like everything he does right now. I really like that he scores goals. It's very important for them. He's a very interesting player, because he gives so many alternatives. He's generous and responsible. He understands what the team needs, the orders, what we give during the game. We're happy that he's with us and he has to continue like this. Both from the start and during the game."

Did you expect this performance from Kalulu?

"The most important thing is that he always wanted to come. From day one he made himself available to the group. He is capable of covering many positions in defense, because he is available and generous. He is intelligent, available, generous, also a leader in his own way. He doesn't speak much, but he speaks in the right way, with the right tone when he does, trying to build, help, we are very happy to have him in the group.

"He must continue to work in the same way. He must not change anything, help the team. He is one of those in the team who, playing a lot, manages to maintain the level during all the games, and it is not easy, physically and mentally. Above all mentally, and it is not easy. This is why he plays in a very high level team like Juventus."

Were you close to Milan? Will the match be played on the wings?

"I have never been close to Milan. The wings are very important, but we are also strong. We know their strength, but even in the heart of the game that dominance is important. They have players who do it very well. Fofana, Reijnders, Loftus. A strong point that gives balance to the team. To be able to take the match where it suits us."

