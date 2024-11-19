Buffon confident Juventus clash with AC Milan won't be bore draw

Juventus great Gigi Buffon expects an exciting clash this weekend with AC Milan.

Buffon believes it will be an entertaining encounter as Serie A resumes this weekend.

Advertisement Advertisement

"We are seeing a fascinating campaign with surprises that have made this start to the season even more special,” Buffon told Sky Italia at the presentation of the Kings League.

“We hope this kind of balance can last as long as possible, because that passion is also feeding interest in the league.

“I expect it to be a very good game between two teams who play open and attacking football. I hope that it will be just as entertaining and as good an advert for Serie A as Inter-Juventus was.”

- Check out the new Tribal Football app available now in the Apple Store and Google Play Store