Motta highlights Yildiz after Juventus win against Cagliari

Juventus coach Thiago Motta highlighted the performance of Kenan Yildiz after victory over Cagliari.

Yildiz was outstanding with Dusan Vlahovic scoring the only goal of the game on Sunday.

“Kenan Yildiz has enormous potential, physicality, technique, he’s a hard worker, puts the effort in to help defensively, he can create important situations taking men on, he certainly needs to improve his finishing as we saw again this evening,” Motta told DAZN.

“He gets into the box with strong physicality and is sharp, so I like to see him get into the box, that is how you score goals, and it is something we are pushing hard for not just him, but also Francisco Conceicao.

“We had so many chances in the first half, we went into the break knowing that it would be a problem not finishing it off and inevitably we then suffered. With thought that Michele Di Gregorio’s long ball could cause problems over their midfield and also kept possession well, moving it pretty quickly in the first half. We created so much, it’s a pity we only went into half-time leading 1-0,” continued Thiago Motta.

“Maybe we lacked sharpness, because we only played extra time three days ago. When you have a first half like that, you need to score more than one goal. The positive at least is that we were able to keep the clean sheet.”