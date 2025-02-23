Juventus clinch win over Cagliari to move back into Serie A top four

Juventus moved back into the Serie A top four thanks to a narrow 1-0 victory over Cagliari at the Unipol Domus.

Despite a three-match winning run in Serie A, Juve were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in midweek following a 4-3 aggregate defeat to PSV Eindhoven.

Their exit from that competition does at least mean they can concentrate on qualifying for next year’s edition, while they are not yet totally out of the title race.

During the first half, they were the better team, having their first opportunity when Weston McKennie headed over the crossbar from close range in the opening 10 minutes.

Not long after that attempt, they were in front through Dušan Vlahović, who was making his first start in 2025.

Michel Adopo’s poor pass backwards to Yerry Mina gave him a sniff, but Vlahović subsequently took control of the situation, outmuscling the Colombian centre-back before rounding Elia Caprile and slotting into an empty net.

While the home goalkeeper could not keep out that attempt, he was able to deny Kenan Yıldız prior to thwarting a low Vlahović strike. In response, Cagliari offered very little, but they did at least test Michele Di Gregoria through Nadir Zortea shortly before the interval.

The second period was frugal in terms of goalscoring opportunities. Francisco Conceição fired over from the edge of the area, shortly before Di Gregorio comfortably held an Adopo header.

Yet Juventus were mainly content with allowing Cagliari to have the edge in terms of possession while keeping them at arm’s length.

Vlahović did have a fantastic chance to seal the points as he bore down on goal when one-on-one with Caprile, but the goalkeeper was equal to it.

Cagliari, though, were perhaps fortunate not to concede a penalty as Sebastiano Luperto appeared to push the Serbia international as he prepared to shoot.

Ultimately, despite the slender lead, it was a rather comfortable evening for the Bianconeri, and they can be happy with their day’s work after their European disappointment.

Cagliari were never really in the contest from an offensive point of view, but with this just their third loss in their past eight games, they have put an extra point between themselves and the relegation zone.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Dušan Vlahović (Juventus)

