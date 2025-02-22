Tribal Football
Man City not dropping pursuit of Juventus fullback Cambiaso

Paul Vegas
Manchester City are prioritising a new fullback signing this summer.

City, after sending Kyle Walker on-loan to AC Milan in January, failed with an attempt for Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso in the final days of the winter market.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Right back remains one of the key positions to be covered by Man City with new signing in the summer.

"Andrea Cambiaso, still high on the list at the club."

City would move for Cambiaso as a direct replacement for former captain Walker.

