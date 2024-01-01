Motta demands better from Juventus after Empoli stalemate

Juventus coach Thiago Motta admitted frustration after their 0-0 draw with Empoli.

Motta concedes they should be performing better after the stalemate.

"Keeping a clean sheet was thanks to the whole team, so creating in attack has to be the job of the whole team,” Motta told DAZN.

“We did a bit better in the second half, trying to move it wide and force our opponents back. We had the chances to take the lead, clearly a draw is not what we wanted and the result is not what we aimed for, but it was a decent performance and we must keep growing.

“By playing wide against a team that has five at the back, we need to spread them out. He has physical strength and dribbling skills, sometimes it went our way, sometimes it didn’t. It is never easy to open up a five-man defence.

“We need to serve (Dusan) Vlahovic both with crosses and through balls, because he is good in the air, he can do both. I agree he is improving a lot in that sense, but strikers do live for goals. He gives us so much other than goals and he needs to exclusively focus on playing for the team, doing his job and helping the squad.”