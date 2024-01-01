Motta delighted with Juventus youngsters for Como thumping

Juventus coach Thiago Motta was delighted with his young players after their rout of Como on Monday night.

Juve won 3-0 in their Serie A opener via goals from Samuel Mbangula, Timothy Weah and Andrea Cambiaso.

Advertisement Advertisement

Motta later said, "I had good sensations about Mbangula, I expect great things of everyone and not just him. He played today because he deserves it for all the work he’s done. I am happy for him and as a whole team we played very well.

“Humility is always needed. Dusan showed great humility to track back and help his midfield, the defenders communicated well. Como had a fantastic Serie B campaign and arrived with such enthusiasm, we faced them with the same respect as always. When we needed to defend, we did, and with the ball we had a lot of quality players who made smart decisions.”

He continued: “Dusan (Vlahovic) had a great game, both with and without the ball. He is an important player for us. Kenan was against a Como side with positions we needed to make the most of, he has the characteristics to play that role and it left space for Samu to stay wide and feed the strikers,” continued Thiago Motta.

“Kenan (Yildiz) played well there today, he has the characteristics to play in other positions too, it depends on how he is doing and the team we are up against.”