Motta delighted kicking off Juventus preseason: A wonderful place to work

Thiago Motta is delighted kicking off his Juventus career.

The former Bologna coach had his first day of preseason training with Juve on Monday.

He later said in a club video: “I’m pleased and I’m happy to have met some of the fans outside, with so many young people there, who have already expressed the desire to start the season strongly and to see the team playing wel.

“I’ve found myself in a really wonderful place to work. It goes without saying at such an historic club that, together, we can do a great job.”

Motta also said: “It will certainly be a demanding season, but at the same time, it’s wonderful to be able to play so many matches and we hope to play in the maximum number of games, because that means we will be doing well, and that is our objective.

To the Juventus support, Motta said: “I send you fond greetings, and I hope to be able to meet you soon, in our stadium and in other grounds. I know that we will have your support and we will certainly give everything on the pitch, so that together we can all be proud of this team. Thank you.”