Motta at Juventus HQ to kickoff preseason training

Thiago Motta is in Turin today to kickoff his Juventus career.

Motta arrived at Milan Malpensa airport on Sunday evening ahead of Monday's first day of preseason training at Juve.

Reporters were waiting for the former Bologna coach.

Motta has signed a deal with Juve to 2027.

He said recently: “I am really happy to begin a new chapter at the helm of a great club like Juventus.

"I thank the owners and the management, who can be sure of my ambition to keep the Juventus flag flying high and to please the fans."