Motta agent: There were other offers beyond Juventus
Thiago Motta's agent says he's settled quickly at Juventus.

The former Bologna coach is a week into his new job.

Alessandro Canovi told RAI 2: "Thiago, yes, he has immersed himself very well in the Juve adventure, he is happy to be in a club with few equals in the world. His enthusiasm is at the highest level and he is convinced that he can achieve great results straight away."

Canovi then added: "Some had contacted me to talk about Thiago. However, the choice of Juve was very simple, we are talking about one of the best clubs in the world.

"(Cristianoi) Giuntoli knows how to communicate his ideas very well, it wasn't difficult understand each other and you can see from how they are planning all the operations together. Until April, Thiago was only thinking about Bologna. There were also other clubs interested, so much so that we only signed the contract with Juventus on 14 June."

