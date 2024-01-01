Tonelli delighted seeing Morata at AC Milan: Great on and off pitch

The former Atletico Madrid striker has joined Milan in the past week.
Tonelli told Sportweek: "Very fast boy, a flash that you didn't even have time to see and he had already disappeared. On the pitch he was very correct, unlike myself who, from this point of view, was a little more 'ignorant', partly out of necessity. In short, in my duels with him I kicked him a lot. And he never reacted: calm, always polite .
"But the anecdote that really ties me to him dates back to that evening when I found him at the restaurant, I no longer remember whether in Turin or Milan, and it was he who came to my table to greet me and compliment me: 'I like you a lot. how you play, you're really strong'.
"You understand, Morata approaching Tonelli and complimenting him. An act of kindness and humility on his part that struck me greatly."