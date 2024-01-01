Tonelli delighted seeing Morata at AC Milan: Great on and off pitch

Former Sampdoria and Empoli defender Lorenzo Tonelli is happy seeing Alvaro Morata join AC Milan.

The former Atletico Madrid striker has joined Milan in the past week.

Advertisement Advertisement

Tonelli told Sportweek: "Very fast boy, a flash that you didn't even have time to see and he had already disappeared. On the pitch he was very correct, unlike myself who, from this point of view, was a little more 'ignorant', partly out of necessity. In short, in my duels with him I kicked him a lot. And he never reacted: calm, always polite .

"But the anecdote that really ties me to him dates back to that evening when I found him at the restaurant, I no longer remember whether in Turin or Milan, and it was he who came to my table to greet me and compliment me: 'I like you a lot. how you play, you're really strong'.

"You understand, Morata approaching Tonelli and complimenting him. An act of kindness and humility on his part that struck me greatly."