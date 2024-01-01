Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: QPR sign Varane from Sporting Gijon
Man Utd boss Ten Hag says young defender could follow the path of Mainoo
Slot admits mixed emotions after Liverpool thump Man Utd in South Carolina
Mazraoui, De Ligt & Man Utd: Why even at Bayern Munich's price this is a bargain

Loftus-Cheek welcomes Morata to AC Milan

Loftus-Cheek welcomes Morata to AC Milan
Loftus-Cheek welcomes Morata to AC Milan
Loftus-Cheek welcomes Morata to AC MilanAction Plus
AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has welcomed Alvaro Morata's signing.

The pair played together at Chelsea.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Morata joined Milan last week from Atletico Madrid and Loftus-Cheek told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "He is a top player, he has won a lot in his career and having a player like him can only help us.

"I can’t wait to play with him. Alvaro and Giroud are similar because they have won a lot and have experience. In the short time we shared in London, I understood that Morata is a very kind person and works hard: with someone like that, you’re not surprised if the trophies arrive.

“And then he is the captain of Spain, he brings communication and leadership. He will be great for us. I can’t wait for him to play here and be a leader for this team."

Mentions
Serie AMorata AlvaroLoftus-Cheek RubenAC Milan
Related Articles
Tonelli delighted seeing Morata at AC Milan: Great on and off pitch
Ganz: AC Milan must buy more than Morata and Pavlovic
Leao excited about AC Milan attack; talks up Morata, Camarda