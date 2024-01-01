Loftus-Cheek welcomes Morata to AC Milan

AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has welcomed Alvaro Morata's signing.

The pair played together at Chelsea.

Morata joined Milan last week from Atletico Madrid and Loftus-Cheek told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "He is a top player, he has won a lot in his career and having a player like him can only help us.

"I can’t wait to play with him. Alvaro and Giroud are similar because they have won a lot and have experience. In the short time we shared in London, I understood that Morata is a very kind person and works hard: with someone like that, you’re not surprised if the trophies arrive.

“And then he is the captain of Spain, he brings communication and leadership. He will be great for us. I can’t wait for him to play here and be a leader for this team."