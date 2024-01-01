Monza striker Maldini: Now for next step in my career

Monza striker Daniel Maldini feels ready to take the next step in his career.

Having arrived this summer from AC Milan, Maldini helped Monza defeat Sudtirol on the weekend in the first round of the Coppa Italia.

He said: "When you're little you only think about playing, not about your surname. As my first memories as a child, I have the Vismara fields when I was at Milan.

"When you grow up you start to be more aware: first you see football as just a game, then you understand that it becomes a job. Now is the right time to take a leap and show off my qualities.

"(Alessandro) Nesta? I've done little training, but he's a great person and has great ideas. Scoring as many goals as possible is my goal."