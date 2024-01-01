Tribal Football
Monza chief Galliani cools Maldini return talk
Monza chief Adriano Galliani has played down a return for Daniel Maldini.

The AC Milan striker spent last season on-loan with Monza.

But Galliani said at coach Alessandro Nesta's presentation: “We are at the suggestion stage and not a negotiation, let’s see.

"In attack we have many, Carboni has left and we don’t know what happens, but in the right side in addition to Colpani we have Forson, we have a lot of faith in him and we are over-covered.

"On the left you have Dany Mota, Caprari and Vignato. Up front you always have Mota who can play first forward, then Petagna and Djuric. I don’t see where we are short: we are many.”

